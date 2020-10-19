Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Michael L. Largent, age 66, died Oct. 17, 2020.
Michael was born in Superior, Wisconsin, on June 8, 1954, to Paul J. and Dorothy (Haines) Largent.
In 1956, his family moved to Hastings, Iowa, where he attended school. In 1968, the family then moved to Hastings, Nebraska, where he graduated.
He worked as a carpenter and was employed at Westland Homes, J.C. Brager Construction, Woodworking Services, Crete Lumber and Supply and lastly at Vantage Point Homes.
He was united in marriage to Joann K. Tenski on June 28, 1986, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island, Nebraska, and the couple made their home on acreage in Denton, Nebraska.
Mike’s greatest pride and joy was his wife, Joann.
He loved helping others and was proud to do anything to help people. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, golfing or fishing. He was a talented wood worker.
He is survived by his wife, Joann of Denton; daughter, Elizabeth Renee Hanna and husband PJ of Washington; mother, Dorothy Largent of Kearney; grandchildren, Isabella, Grace and Jack; brother, Dennis and wife Judy of Hildreth; sister, Deb and husband Dan Nichols of Kearney; and sister-in-law, Kathy and husband John Jensen of Hildreth.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Largent; grandparents; and brothers, Steve and Bob.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete followed by a Celebration of Life/Rosary at 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Denton. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is in charge of arrangements.
