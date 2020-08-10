Hastings, Nebraska, resident Michael “Mike” Korth, 68, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, and Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and family will greet friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, Hastings College, or the University of Nebraska-Kearney. For the health and safety of others face masks are recommended for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
