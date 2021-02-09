It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Michael Nelson. Following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease and then the coronavirus, Michael passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the age of 66. Family and friends can take some comfort knowing that Michael passed surrounded by several members of his family.
Born to parents Donald and Zona Nelson, Michael grew up with his brother Marv Nelson on the family farm outside of Harvard, Nebraska. After attending high school there, Michael attended Kearney State College and then returned to Harvard to raise his family and farm with his brother. Later in life Michael would also reside in Texas and on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Marv; his children, Adam (Carly), Amber, Amanda (Josh), Libby (Justin), Bruce and Tiffany; his grandchildren, Chloe, Calvin, Jaxon, Arya, Elora, Camden, Kieran and Jayla. Michael will also be missed and remembered fondly by extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, which has affected so many, the family has chosen not to hold public services at this time. The family plans to hold a memorial and celebration of Michael’s life at a later date and will announce details once all who would like to attend can do so safely. Michael will be laid to rest at the Harvard Cemetery and Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family.
Michael cared deeply about the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and donated regularly to the Alzheimer’s Association. Those who wish to make a donation in tribute to Michael may do so at: act.alz.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.