Tucson, Arizona resident Midge Trupp, 90, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Born August 4, 1930 in Ayr, Nebraska to Virgil Walburn and Gesina Tjade Walburn Reif. She married Jacob C. Trupp on February 1, 1949.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Gary) Hampton of Los Alamos, N.M., Merry (Steve) Ablott of Inland, NE and Jackie (Bob) Mullens of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Carissa (Kevin) Uhrmacher and Brad (Amanda) Ablott of Nebraska, and Brice (Natalie) Espinoza of TX; great-grandchildren, Cale, Xander and Emilia Uhrmacher, Taylor and Isaac Ablott, and Jacob and Gentry Espinoza.
Midge was active in numerous volunteer activities over her 90 years. Services were held March 25, 2021 in Tucson, AZ.
