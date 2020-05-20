Mildred Antonette Grealish, 99, formerly of Maplewood, Minnesota, died peacefully May 11, 2020.
She was born June 22, 1920 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She served as a Captain in the US Army Nurse Corps in the China-Burma-India Theater during WWII, and later worked as a Public Health Nurse, until her marriage to John (Jack) Grealish. They raised one son, William (Bill) Grealish.
She relocated to Hastings in her later years to be closer to her son and grandchildren before moving back to Minnesota in 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jack; and son, Bill.
She is survived by sister, Esther Terrell; grandchildren, Essia Redig, Ryan (Emily) Grealish, and Annie Grealish; great-granddaughter, Evelynn Redig; daughter-in-law, Christine Grealish; many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
She was a lifelong member of Presentation Catholic Church, St. Paul Sokol, and Maplewood Moose. Millie will be remembered for her kindness, selfless service, sense of humor, positive outlook, deep faith, and love of life.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to: Jack and Mildred Endowment Fund, c/o The Catholic Foundation of Southern Nebraska, 3700 Sheridan Blvd., Ste. 9, Lincoln, NE 68506.
