Davenport, Nebraska, resident Millard S. McVay Jr., 79, of Davenport, Nebraska, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Hebron, Nebraska.
Private family services will be at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Beatrice, Nebraska, later this year. Price Funeral Home of Hebron is handling arrangements.
Memorials in Millard's name may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256
