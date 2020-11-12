Sutton, Nebraska, resident Milton “Milt” Huber, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton, with Pastor Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Argonne Post #61 of Sutton. Visitation was Thursday at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home Foundation in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family households of six are allowed to sit together with six feet of separation between household groups. Masks will be required to attend the service. Services will be live-streamed from the Hope Reformed Church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hopercus.
