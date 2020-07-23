Fremont, Nebraska, resident Milton W. Pochop, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home.
He was born February 23, 1937, in Dallas, South Dakota, to William and Genevieve (Rice) Pochop.
Milton married Jill I. Mather on August 1, 1965, in Norfolk. He retired from Magnus Farley Metal in 2000 after 38 years.
He is survived by wife, Jill; son, Russell Pochop (Brenda Waters) of Hastings; daughters, Rhonda Lueders of Norfolk and Rolanda (Tim) Powell of Kenesaw; sisters, De Etta Miller of Fremont, Elvena Herbolsheimer of Norfolk and Natalie Hill of Rockdale, Texas; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Bob Mather of Norfolk; and best friend, Norman Heller of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roderick Pochop; grandson, Ryan Pochop; granddaughter, Katie Pochop; and daughter-in-law, Pam Pochop.
Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Controlled visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Church of Fremont.
Online condolences at: www.mosermmemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
