Grand Island, Nebraska, resident Monte C. Anderson, 67, passed away on August 14, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Masks are required as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Monte was born on August 16, 1952 in Kearney, Nebraska, to Sidney and Edna (Epp) Anderson. He was raised in the Kearney area, and graduated from Kearney High School in 1970.
Monte was united in marriage to Bonnie Burchell in 1972 and together they had two daughters.
He made a living as contractor and business owner with AMS Corporation and Amax Company, retiring eight years ago.
In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, especially John Prine. He was a meticulous worker, engineer, and builder. He was known for his inventive ideas. He also loved riding 4-wheelers, hiking, cycling and enjoying nature. He was a dog’s best companion and really enjoying playing fetch with his beloved pets. Always a storyteller, he also loved to tell a good joke or pull off a good prank. He was great at giving advice, landscaping and cooking. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Karess (Patrick) Mailander, Bridey Anderson (Greg); grandchildren, Celia Mailander, Lydia Mailander, Avram Mailander, Owen Walker, and Sadie Walker; his wife of 43 years and mother of his children, Bonnie (Burchell) Anderson; and sisters, Connie (Robert) Sorensen, Barb Anderson, Debbie (Glen) Adkins, Pamela (John) Ehlinger, Sydney Anderson; also multiple nieces and nephews.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be directed to Nebraska Parks and diabetes research.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.