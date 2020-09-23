Juniata, Nebraska, resident Morgan Jo Hanson, 24, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Juniata, Nebraska, resident Morgan Jo Hanson, 24, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.