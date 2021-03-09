Muriel L. Waldecker, 87, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson, NE.
Private family funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 11, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Rev. Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Emmanuel Reformed Church Cemetery near Sutton. Private family visitation will be held on Wednesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Legacy Square in Henderson, or to Henderson Health Care in Henderson.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
