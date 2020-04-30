Blue Hill, Nebraska resident, Myrtis J. Alber, 83, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials in lieu of Flowers can be directed to the Blue Hill Care Center, C/O Susan VanTassel, 21308 238th Ave., Midland, South Dakota 57552. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Myrtis was born on March 21, 1937 to Orville L. and Lydia E. (Martin) Nissen in Webster County. She graduated from Bladen High School in 1954. She then went to Kearney State College and received her Masters Degree. She married Harold L. Alber on December 23, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. She taught at several rural schools in Adams and Webster counties and then taught at Blue Hill Public Schools from 1969-1999 retiring after 40 plus years of teaching. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill and had taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Young Homemaker’s Extension Club, was a master gardener and loved to quilt.
Myrtis is survived by one daughter, Susan (Steve) VanTassel of Midland, South Dakota; one sister, Phyllis Stonys of Omaha; three grandchildren, Michelle VanTassel of Oak Forest, Illinois, LaRae (Tyler) Jacob of Rapid City, South Dakota and Ryan VanTassel of Midland, South Dakota; and special niece, Glenda (Jerry) Shaw of Blue Hill.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Jolene (Joey); one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne (Jackie) Nissen; and brother-in-law, Ed Stonys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.