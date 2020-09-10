Lennox, South Dakota resident, Myrtle Slaght, 94, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include children, Leslie "Butch" Slaght (Charlene Schmadeke) of Rock Valley, Iowa, Sharon Reicks (Greg Buhrman) of Juniata, and Donna Fuerstenberg (Don Dunham III) of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home in Lennox, South Dakota. dindotklusmann.com.
