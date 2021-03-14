Hastings, Nebraska, resident Nancy June Brown, 76, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, IA. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Catholic Daughters of the Americas. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Nancy was born April 7, 1944, in West Des Moines, IA, to Francis H. and Eunice E. (Smith) Hughlock. She married Gary A. Brown on February 27, 1965, in Rio Dell, CA.
She was a Past State Regent and a Past Court Regent of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, joining in 1985. Nancy was an Avon representative for 37 years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Steve McDunn.
Survivors include husband, Gary A. Brown of Hastings; children and spouses, Kevin A. Brown, Christina L McDunn, Keith F (Anne) Brown, Donald L (Debby) Brown, Albert D. Brown; five granddaughters; two grandsons: one great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
