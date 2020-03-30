Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Naomi R. Gettys, 69, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
