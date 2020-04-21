Nathan (Danny) Daniel Russell was born January 26, 1995 at Grand Island, Nebraska. He departed this life on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska at the age of 25 years.
Survivors include his parents, Tom and Pam Russell of Trumbull; brothers, Matt Russell of Omaha and Nolan (Robby) Russell of Hastings; sisters, Jamie Bachman and husband Michael of Giltner and McKayla Russell of Trumbull; nephews, Aiden Russell and Jacob Bachman; nieces, Emily, Abby and Riley Bachman; and grandparents, Tom and Claudette Russell of Riverton.
Danny loved the annual Semi-truck Convoy each year where the semi drivers would let him honk the horn. Please join the family in “Honking to Heaven for Danny” Friday evening April 24th beginning at 5:00 p.m. Danny’s address: 2417 W. 6th Street, Hastings; please turn east onto 6th street from Marion Road and honk as you drive by Danny’s home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Live on Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Superior, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
