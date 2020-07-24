Nathan Forrest Hilligas, 27, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Nathan was born to Steve and Nancy (Powell) Hilligas on June 29, 1993.
He is survived by his parents; wife, Ashleigh; son, Raylan; sisters, Amber Winter of Ord, Caitlin Hilligas (Spenser) of Sanford, Florida, and Emalee (Mikel) Roark of Blue Hill; grandmother, Mary Powell of Mankato, Kansas; niece and nephews, Aubrey and Bryson Winter of Ord, Creighton Roark of Blue Hill; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nathan is preceded in death by grandparents, Merle and Arlene Hilligas and grandfather, Forrest "Casey" Powell.
Services will be taking place at Brader’s Barn, Glenvil, Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Kuehner officiating. Graveside services will be for private family at a later date.
Memorials and condolences can be addressed to the family and sent to Merten-Butler Mortuary, P.O. Box 185, Blue Hill, Nebraska 68930. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.