Hastings, Nebraska, resident Norbert Leo “Nobby” Hemberger, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Saturday, January 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with military rites by Holstein American Legion will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland or Catholic Social Services in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Nobby was born August 23, 1933, in Roseland, NE to Joseph Sr. & Leona (Parr) Hemberger. He grew up in Roseland and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from July 23, 1953 to May 19, 1955. He married Madeline Kolbet on October 1, 1955, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Nobby was a farmer in the area for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland, Knights of Columbus, and Holstein American Legion Post #305. Nobby moved to Hastings in 2019.
Nobby was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Hemberger; and sister, Marie Liebst.
Survivors include his wife, Madeline Hemberger of Hastings; children, Dale (Joanne) Hemberger of Naperville, IL, Donald (Brenda) Hemberger of San Antonio, TX, Marlene Heuertz of Johnston, IA, Ed Hemberger of Olathe, KS, Joseph Jr. (Patricia) Hemberger of Overland Park, KS, and Jon Hemberger of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Verena Gustafson of Lincoln; brother, LaRue Hemberger of Georgetown, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
