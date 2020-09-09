Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.