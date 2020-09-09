Norma J. Babcock, 86, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Linden Court.
Norma was born April 7, 1934, to Harvey Herman and Martha Kathern (Stiegemeier) Hobrock in Hastings where she grew up. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and attended Hastings Public Schools, graduating in 1952. She went on to Hastings College then University of Nebraska at Lincoln, earning her teaching certificate. Norma taught in Lincoln, Hastings and Sandia Base Kindergarten in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Starting in the ninth grade, she taught Sunday School at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings and later St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Mexico and Messiah Lutheran Church in North Platte.
On June 7, 1955, Norma was united in marriage to Roger C. Babcock at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Paul M. deFreeze officiating. The couple was blessed with two children, Michael and Sharon, and over 65 years of marriage.
Norma enjoyed working with children and being active in organizations that helped children. She served on various boards including St. Luke’s Weekday Kindergarten, Camp Fire Girls and Commission of Christian Concern. Norma was also coordinator of the Sunday Church School at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Genealogy was Norma’s hobby. She enjoyed compiling family histories for both her family and Roger’s family. Norma leaves her family with a rich history of their past.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Martha Hobrock; and sister and her husband, Dorothy and Gail Harrenstein.
Norma is survived by her husband, Roger, of North Platte, and their children, Michael (Vicki) Babcock, of Manassas, Virginia, and Sharon (Jean) Babcock, of Ft. Defiance, Virginia; and other family.
Cremation was chosen with a private graveside service. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roger C. and Norma J. (Hobrock) Babcock Scholarship Fund, Hastings College Foundation, 710 North Turner Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 or at hastings.edu/alum.
