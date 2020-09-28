Hastings, Nebraska, resident Norma J. (Siebrass) Osterbuhr, 96, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at The Homestead in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. A private family burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hildreth, Nebraska. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Crossroads Rescue Mission. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and recommended for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Norma was born November 20, 1923, in Blue Hill, Nebraska to Martin G. and Elsa C. (Petri) Siebrass. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1940. Norma married LeRoy Osterbuhr on September 15, 1945; he preceded her in death on October 7, 2002. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years. Norma was a charter and founding member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Osterbuhr; brothers, Martin J. Siebrass and Hershel H. Siebrass; sisters-in-law, Marilynn Siebrass and Kathleen Siebrass; and niece, Kristine Siebrass.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Bob Hughes of Hastings; grandchildren and spouse, Jay Hughes of Hastings, Amy and Chris Wahlmeier of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Briley Hughes, Kyler Hughes, Kaleb Wahlmeier, Ellie Wahlmeier, Chloe Wahlmeier; sister-in-law, Grace Siebrass of Minnesota; numerous nieces and nephews.
