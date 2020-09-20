Norris B. Pederson, the son of Emma A. (Burr) and Niels Grondker Pedersen, was born April 28, 1928, at Upland, Nebraska. He departed this life on September 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.
Norris spent most of his life farming and working with cattle in rural Nebraska. Those who knew him know that he was a people person and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed conversation with new and old friends. When he entered a room he would always greet people with a friendly, “Hi friend, where are you from?”
He was united in marriage with Joyce Arlene Kness in 1950. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Norris enjoyed country music, local country bands and friends he would meet at area dances. He also had a love for cars, owning many Buick Park Avenues throughout the years, often at the same time.
He always liked a good laugh, and over the years left us with many memories that make us all smile. During his son-in-law’s first family dinner, Norris caught his boot on the table cloth and pulled it right off the table. Many of us also remember him not tipping his hat, but rather his toupee just to see us smile.
Norris enjoyed many meals at the senior center and coffee with friends at the Co-op in Franklin. He loved the small-town life with “precious” friends.
Norris wasn’t much of a traveler, but he did enjoy a trip to Denmark to visit his relatives in 1981, arranged by his son, Gary. Gary and Barb also took him to the east coast to visit friends. Far or near, Norris enjoyed his relationships with people.
In 2018, Norris went to live at Bethany Home. He enjoyed the entertainment, friends, and staff who helped make life enjoyable during his time in Minden.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Gary Pedersen; two brothers, Harold Pedersen and wife Dorothy, and Milton Pederson; and a sister, Neva Holberg.
Left to treasure his memory are his daughter, Bonnie Atwood and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Barb Pederson; 5 grandchildren, Trisha Otto and husband, Dave, Travis Atwood and wife, Jenna, Tyson Atwood and wife, Beth, Tara Martin and husband, Nick, and David Pedersen; 11 great-grandchildren, Alek, Emry, Jase and Ivey Otto; Aden and Benton Atwood; Brecken and Ayla Atwood; Cole, Dane and Finn Martin; other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Riverton Cemetery with Rev. Dan Benedict officiating.
Memorials to family for later designation.
