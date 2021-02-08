Nyla Burling changed her address to Heaven on Thursday, 1-21-21, a palindrome, a day as unique as the lady herself. She was 103 ½. Why the half? Because if you live that long, every day counts, and you’ve earned the half.
Nyla was born September 7, 1917 to George M. and Gracie J. (Price) Reichstein of Campbell, Nebraska. She was one of five girls growing up in a farming family attending school in the Campbell area. She married Charles Esker Burling, a handsome farmer/cowboy on November 28, 1935 in Longview, Washington where Esker had been working during the Great Depression. In 1936 they moved back to Kenesaw where Esker farmed. Nyla was baptized and confirmed in the Kenesaw Presbyterian Church. Esker and Nyla soon had a daughter, Marleene, who kept them on their toes.
Nyla worked as a teller at the Adams County Bank for nearly 20 years, retiring in 1987. Nyla was a faithful member of the Kenesaw Presbyterian Church her entire life. She belonged to the Women’s Group and served as secretary and was an elder for several years. In addition, she enjoyed sewing and was an avid gardener. She took pride in her large garden and beautiful flowers all around their home.
Just when she thought she was finished raising children, her grandchildren arrived: Jeff, Wendy, and Drew. Those three spent endless hours at Grandma’s. She always had a hug, words of advice, special snacks, cashews, floats, and popcorn on hand. Nyla was always happy to see you and was always interested in what was going on in your life. She listened with great interest, always even keel, and the voice of reason. She may be heard saying, “Now, Drew, is that right? The reply, ‘No Grandma, but it was fun!’ “ She would give him a look, followed by, “Yes, ma’am.”
If you knew Nyla, you knew she was always dressed to the nines. Nyla was a fashionista; Esker and Jeff could testify to waiting for hours while she shopped. She was the best at finding a sale, never paid full price for anything, and always looked amazing. Nyla was a grandmother once again when Jeff and Paula married. Paula and Nyla were “two peas in a pod.” They both loved to shop and decorate and would spend hours doing both.
Nyla was loved by all who knew her and, the matriarch of the family, she will be missed! Nyla is survived by her daughter, Marleene of Bellevue; grandchildren, Jeff (Paula) Yoachim of Bellevue, Drew Marr of Oklahoma, Wendy Wells of Bellevue; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Nyla was preceded in death by… well… everyone, she was 103 ½. If Esker and her family had anything to say about it, there was a party to celebrate her Heavenly arrival.
Celebration of life will be held at the Kenesaw Presbyterian Church. Visitation on February 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. and a Memorial Service on February 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at the Kenesaw Cemetery, followed by a light lunch at the Kenesaw Senior Center. Masks are required. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. In leu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family for items to be purchased in Nyla’s memory for The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
