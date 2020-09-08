Former Glenvil, Nebraska resident, Opal Faye (Fry) Hinrichs, 98, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings, Nebraska.
A private graveside service will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Glenvil Cemetery, or Glenvil Legion Auxiliary.
Opal was born December 9, 1921, in Spring Ranch, Nebraska to Pearl E. and Gertrude (Bohlen) Fry. She attended Harris Knoll grade school. Opal was baptized and confirmed in Long Beach, California on February 28, 1943, the same day her daughter, Bonnie, was baptized. She married Alvin A. Hinrichs on February 15, 1942, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil; he preceded her in death on July 28, 2005. Opal worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot from 1944 to 1945, she also worked at the Glenvil School. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil where Alvin and Opal were youth group sponsors. She was a charter member of the Glenvil American Legion Auxiliary.
Opal was known for her sugar cookies and loved to share them with everyone. She enjoyed her coffee group/birthday club, gardening, dancing, fishing, playing cards, and going to the casino. The most important thing was spending time with her family.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin A. Hinrichs; brother and sister-in-law, Ervin and Marian Fry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Blanche and George Hesman, Esther and Carl Carpenter, and Doris and George Christensen; brothers-in-law and spouses, Martin and Edna Hinrichs, Ervin and Stella Hinrichs, Dean Hinrichs, and Larry Hinrichs; sister-in-law and spouse, Carolyn and Burdette Schultz; and son-in-law, Larry Detter.
Opal will be missed by her family: daughters, spouses and families, Bonnie Detter of Hastings, Randy and Sue Kissinger of Hastings, Matthew Kissinger of Hastings, Libby and Brady Lollman of Hastings, Andy and Anne Kissinger of Sutton, Michael Schoop of Milligan, Boston and Patti Kissinger of Hastings, Jaxson, Paizley and Devynna Faye of Hastings, Elaine and Jim Wells of Lynch, Lezley and Jay Holmes of Granite Bay, California, Emma, Brady and Annabelle of Granite Bay, California, Aaron and Wendy Wells of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister and brother-in-law, Verla and Glen Rothfuss of Hastings; brother-in-law, Dale Hinrichs of Glenvil; sisters-in-law, Thelma Hinrichs of Hastings, and Janis Hinrichs of Glenvil; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
