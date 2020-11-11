Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ordean J. Dravland, 85, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ordean was born March 30, 1935, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Albert and Lillian (Fagerlie) Dravland. He graduated from Bottineau High School in 1954. Ordean joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He met Evelyn R. Theesen at a square dance at the Lincoln AFB Service Club in 1956 and they were married on February 10, 1957, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
During Ordean’s Air Force career he was also stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska, Offutt AFB in Nebraska, Germany, and Lowry AFB in Colorado, where he retired in 1976.
In 1977, Ordean began a second career with the U.S. Post Office. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he was always active in the Lutheran Church. Ordean and Evelyn moved to Hastings in 2017 from Colorado.
Ordean was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Alvin, Lyle, and James.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Dravland of Hastings; daughters, Marie J. Law of Hastings and Angela Tinder of Loveland, Colorado; and grandsons, Eric Law, Paul Law and W. Mark Law.
