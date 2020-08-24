Shickley, Nebraska resident, Orrin John Hanouw, 83, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Central City, Nebraska.
Public memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shickley with Father Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Graveside service will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Shickley. Book signing with family present is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Azria Healthcare in Central City. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Orrin was born on March 26, 1937 at Leland, Illinois to John and Ora (Bend) Hanouw.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Hanouw; son, Greg and Stephanie Hanouw of Aurora, Colorado; daughters, Linda and Bruce Jasch of Hastings, Julie and Jerry Erb of Grand Island, Teresa and Shawn Wendt of Hastings; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
