Orrin Krous, 88, formerly of Harvard, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Harvard Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
Orrin was born on April 1, 1932, at Hazard, Nebraska, to Otto and Lennie (White) Krous. Orrin was raised and received his education in Hazard.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. On June 2, 1953, he was united in marriage to Ima Jean Burson at Loup City. They lived in Ravenna, Odessa and in 1958 they made their home at Harvard.
Some of his enjoyments included fishing and gardening. His greatest pleasure are his grandkids. He was a member of the VFW.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Orrin (Pat) Krous of Moberly, Missouri, Herman Krous of Downs, Kansas, Robert (Jody) Krous of Burlington, N.C., Alan (Teresa) Krous of Fremont and Linda Krous of Nelson, Nebraska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Calvin Krous of Grand Junction, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008 and his parents.
