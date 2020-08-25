Kenesaw, Nebraska resident, Orville Arthur Wiese, 70 passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.
Services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., with family present at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw. A second service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Rexwinkle Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Burial will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Le Mars, Iowa following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family.
Orville was born February 26, 1950 to Howard Orville and Bertha Lucile (Wynia) Wiese in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Le Mars, Iowa High School in 1969. He married Kathleen Woitaszewski Wagoner on June 18, 1988 in Hastings, Nebraska. He worked at Shafts John Deere in Iowa, Western Land Roller in Hastings, Ag-tronic Inc, Coleman Powermate, Haven Home, Double O Trucking and retiring from Gottsch Feedyards.
Orville was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw. His greatest love was his wife Kathy, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved to build, his last project he completed was building his wife a church in their yard. His hobbies were, tractor collecting, classic cars, 4-wheelers, camping, bowling, hunting, horses and storytelling.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; eight children, Amanda, Diego, Angelo, Esperanza, JR and Eva Wiese all of Kenesaw, Lisa Wise and significant other, Bryan Noll of Sioux City, Iowa and Robert (Karen) Wiese of Brunsville, Iowa; three stepchildren, Tami (Dave) Spiehs of Cairo, Chad (Jessie) Wagoner and Jason (Jaci) Wagoner, all of Kenesaw; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends that grew to be family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Tamera; and two infant stepdaughters, Lori and Angela.
