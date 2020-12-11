Orville Dean Lutkemeier, son of Harold and Dorothy (Saathoff) Lutkemeier passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Mary Lanning Health Care in Hastings. He was born on a farm south of Holstein on October 31, 1947. Dean attended Kindergarten at the country school 4 south and ½ east of Holstein. Dean also attended the Bladen Elementary School. Dean was employed by the Mid Nebraska Individual Services in Hastings as contracted labor. He enjoyed fishing very much.
He is survived by his mother Dorothy Lutkemeier of Mission, TX; brother Ron of Lewisville, TX; sister Carol and (husband) Terry Magarin of Holstein; nieces Stacy and (husband) Tim Drummond of Colorado, Danielle and (husband) Jeff Adamson of Lincoln, and Jenna and (husband) Ryan Lester of Lincoln; nephew Brian and (wife) Michelle Magarin of Holstein; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. He had many friends at Mid Nebraska Individual Services which included two of his roommates David and Chris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.
A note to liver lovers, Dean really enjoyed his taste for liver and onions.
Graveside services will be at a later date due to the COVID-19. Should friends desire, cards and memorial contributions may be sent to Apfel Funeral Home at 505 North Bellevue Ave. Hastings, NE. 68901 or condolences to www.apfelfuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.