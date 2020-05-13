Hastings, Nebraska, resident Owen L. Waechter, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Private graveside service will be Friday, May 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. There will be no visitation. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Owen was born November 14, 1933, to Lloyd F. and Mary Opal (Jones) in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1952. He married DeLores Maxine Cliffton in Taylor, Nebraska, on May 28, 1952. Owen was a general manager to Pauley Lumber Company in Hastings.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hastings, Scottish Rites, Lion’s Club and was on the Hastings public school board for more than 10 years. He was an on-call custodian for the First United Methodist Church. Owen was an outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting and he mentored outdoorsmanship. He enjoyed painting, repairing antique clocks, and was a handyman for neighbors and friends. Owen was a proud resident of Hastings throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, DeLores; three children, Jeff Waechter, Julie (William) Bolen and Jay (Shely) Waechter; grandchildren, Megan (Chad) Bredthauer, Dr. Nate (Andrea) Bolen, Jackson (Lindsay) Waechter and Jordan (Josh) Cauthon; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.