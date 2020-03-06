Pamela D. Perez, 56, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Hastings, NE, died March 1, 2020 in Hickman, NE surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Pam was born August 2, 1963 to John Arthur (Jack) and Myrna Beth (Reynolds) Lennemann, in Alma, NE.
Pam attended Orleans High School in Orleans, NE, graduating in 1981. She then continued her education in Kearney graduating in 1985 with her LPN. She then went on to Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, NE and graduated in 1988 with her Diploma in Nursing.
She touched many lives working as a registered nurse for over 30 years while she lived in Hastings and then Lincoln, NE. Caring for people brought her so much joy and truly was her life's mission.
Her interests included traveling the world with her wonderful friends, spending time with her children and grandchildren, baking and spending time outside. She loved watching the cardinals, the moon and listening for the train whistles to blow.
In 1980 Pam married Neil Vernon Bienhoff and to this union 2 daughters were born, Tina and Nicole. He preceded her in death February 20, 1993.
In 1994 she married Robert Perez and to this union 2 daughters were born, Kristen and Lindsey.
Pam is survived by her 4 daughters, Tina (Jeremy) McHugh of Hickman, NE, Nicole (Stephen) Tillemans of Hastings, NE, Kristen Perez of Lincoln, NE and Lindsey Perez of Lincoln, NE; and her six grandchildren, Madison, Collin, Parker, Drake, Grace and Landon; spouse, Robert Perez of Lincoln, NE; siblings, Curt (Janet) Lennemann of Hastings, NE, Doug (Kim Speth) Lennemann of Orleans, NE, Greg Lennemann of Stanford, NE, Kim (Jimmy) Fouts of Republican City, NE, Brad (Amy) Lennemann of Garland, NE, Mike (Deanna) Lennemann of Orleans, NE; and many other family and friends spread throughout the country.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Myrna Lennemann; grandparents, Grace and George Reynolds and Mary and Arthur Lennemann, Stuart Drake, aunt Betty Lennemann and uncle Jim Lennemann, sister-in-law, Loretta Schultz and brother-in-law, Marlin Bienhoff.
Pam has chosen to donate her body to science and was accepted into the program by the Anatomical Board of Nebraska. This is the most gracious and selfless gift one can give and will provide many learning opportunities for future doctors and nurses as well as advances in research.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE on April 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon following. Please join us in celebrating Pam’s life and legacy as we gather to remember her and all of the joy she brought to our lives.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Pam Perez Memorial Fund at Union Bank and Trust company in Lincoln, NE. Pam loved the idea of providing scholarships to nursing students. We will use any donations to honor this wish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.