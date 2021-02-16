Pastor Delmar Klover, 81, of Geneva, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Geneva.
Delmar was born on June 17, 1939 to Fred and Lorina (Herman) Klover in Odell, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Deanna Klover; son, Kurt (Deb) Klover of Hebron; daughters, Katherine (Keith) Uhlinger of Moses Lake, WA and Kris (Dan) Nun of Ohiowa; sister, Darlene Mills of Cotapaxig, CO.
There will be a private family service on Friday. The service will be live-streamed on the Farmer and Son Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 18, from 1-8 p.m. at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made to Teammates Mentoring or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
