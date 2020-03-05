Patricia Anne (Arends) Barry passed away on November 11, 2019, in Bozeman, Montana.
Born January 16, 1935, to the Rev. Thomas and Florence Arends in Pender, Nebraska, the family moved to Hastings, Nebraska, in 1946 where her father became pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church.
Pat was a 1952 graduate of Hastings High School and graduated with honors from Iowa State University. While working as a cabin clerk in Yellowstone National Park during the summer months she met Jack Barry, whom she married in December 1956. They were later divorced. As an elementary school teacher, along with raising their two daughters, she became a real estate broker and property manager.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Patterson and Terry Arends; and granddaughter, Storey Mills.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Wilkinson (Pete) of California, and Sandra Mills (John) of Bozeman; along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
