Sutton, Nebraska resident, Patricia Ann (Reinsch) (Claus) Bourke, 87, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her beloved farm home in Sutton, with her family surrounding her.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Services will be live-streamed from stmaryssutton.org. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be prior to the Rosary and Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mary’s Altar Society or the Bread Box Food Pantry in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
The use of protective face coverings will be optional for those in attendance.
Patricia was born December 8, 1932, to William and Margaret (Erthum) Reinsch on the family homestead near Shickley, Fillmore County, Nebraska. She was the eleventh of thirteen children. After Pat graduated from Geneva High School in 1949, she married Clayton Claus of Sutton. In 1973, Pat was united in marriage to Patrick Bourke of Lushton, Nebraska (PAT and PAT).
Pat worked for the Sutton Public Schools for 41 years as a para-educator and the high school secretary. She loved getting to know all of the kids and building relationships with the faculty. She worked many hours at the Sutton American Legion Club and Tony’s Steak House in Grafton. Pat’s passion for reading and history led her to spend several years working for the Sutton Public Library. She also enjoyed clerking at the horse sales at the Sutton Sale Barn and registering entries for the Clay County Fair each summer.
When Pat wasn’t working, she volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician, was an active member of St. Mary’s Altar Society and the Hastings Deanery, she served as President of the Lincoln Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and was a coordinator of the NOW Backpack Food Program for Sutton’s youth. Pat was a Red Cross blood donor and achieved the 10 gallon Super Power level.
Pat treasured her memories growing up on the family farm and spending time with her brothers and sisters throughout the years, including all her cousins, nieces, and nephews, as she was always known to them as “Aunt Patty.” She enjoyed attending and volunteering for her children’s many school activities, especially sports, music, theatre and marching band. She was a Band Mother for 28 years! Pat spent many summer weekends taking her daughters to horse shows while being a member of the Tri-County Rounders Saddle Club. She was especially fond of country music, music concerts, and traveling across the United States with her family and friends. Attending numerous musicals and plays were also a highlight in her life, along with polka dancing and two-stepping. Husker Nation was a huge part of Pat’s world. She attended most Big Red home games for the past 45 years, along with bowl games including a trip to Hawaii. Pat loved sewing and crocheting beautiful clothes for her children, working on her acreage, remodeling her home, raising cattle, horses, and growing crops. She was a born farmer and proud to raise her children south of Sutton on the family farm.
Pat’s strong Catholic faith gave her the will to overcome many challenges in life. She always had a smile on her face and always told her children to “just be nice.” Pat had numerous friends that she adored and spent time with.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; two husbands; and her children, Jeffrey, infants Timothy, and Ann Claus; and granddaughter, Jennifer Claus.
Pat is survived by her children and spouses, Charles and Carol Claus of Lincoln, David and Laura Claus of Lincoln, Don and Dawn Claus of Sutton, Laura and Larry Zabloudil of Hastings, Lynda and Donn Henke of Columbus and Joanie and Don Scarborough of Glenwood, Iowa; grandchildren, Angela Curran, Kris Gandara, Mandi Claus, Jared Henke, Derek Dillon, Alexis Watson, AJ Scarborough, Melody Larsen, Gabe Scarborough, Olivia McCarthy, Elle Scarborough, and Claydon Claus; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannette Schommer; brother, Merle Reinsch; and many nieces and nephews.
