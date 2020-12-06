Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Patricia A. Veik, 83, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Sunday, December 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer and Father Denton Morris officiating.
Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center. Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested at all functions. Services will be live-streamed from the St. Mary’s Catholic Church website www.stmaryssutton.org
Patricia was born on September 23, 1937, to John and Dolores (Schroeder) Preusser at Petersburg. She attended 12 years of schooling at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. After graduation, she worked for 2 years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Norfolk.
On August 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Alvin Veik. The moved from Petersburg to Clay Center in 1960. She was a homemaker, part-time daycare provider, worked at the Polar Bear Drive Inn, which they purchased in 1980. After selling the Drive Inn, she helped part time for different owners. She retired in 2005 to care for her husband.
Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their Altar Society in Harvard and the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #87 in Clay Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; son, Randy; granddaughter, Alicia Kerber; and brother, LaVerne Preusser.
She is survived by her sons, Gary of Aurora, CO, David (Kris) of Hastings, and Jamie of Chandler, AZ; daughters, Cheryl (Bill) Kerber of Willowbrook, IL, Cathy (Loren) Kanost of Lincoln, and Denise (Brian) Swenson of Hastings; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lori Veik of Clay Center; sister, Marlene Werner of Springfield; and sister-in-law, Lois Preusser of Omaha.
