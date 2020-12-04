Patricia J. Dutton-Lieb, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. Born to James & Audrey Rymer in Kearney, Nebraska on July 9, 1936.
She was a homemaker and worked many years in retail mostly in Hastings. Pat was very creative and loved arts and crafts of all kinds, gardening and canning. Joined in marriage to Kenneth Ejlersen they had four children. Later she married Jack Lieb of Sutton then settled in Harvard. Her and Jack also lived in Oregon and Arizona over the years and especially enjoyed exploring the deserts on their 4-wheelers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lieb; brother, Billy; daughter, Teresa Tesdahl; and grandson, Dustin Tesdahl.
Survivors include her children, Janet Ejlersen of Beatrice, Marius Ejlersen of Rawlins, WY, and LaTrisia (Patrick) Stull of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jeremy Ejlersen, Josh Ejlersen, Holly (Josh) Leth, Shea Stull, Clayton Stull; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat requested not to have a traditional funeral service. Instead there will be a family graveside service. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com. Lincoln Family Funeral Care in Lincoln, Nebraska is handling cremation.
