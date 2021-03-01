Patricia Pedersen, 89, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Becky after a long illness from COPD. She chose to be cremated and her ashes buried in Parkview Cemetery next to her husband with a service at a later date.
Pat was the youngest daughter of Arvid and Minnie (Exstrum) Anderson of rural Minden. She graduated from Minden High School in 1949 and then received her cosmetology degree and owned a beauty shop in Samaritan Village for many years. She married Merle Pedersen in 1951 and they raised three children before moving to Bentonville, AK to start a business. They retired to the Kansas City area and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Pat moved to Overland Park, KS following Merle's death in 2002 and participated in numerous activities. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and hearty laugh. Pat is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gwen (Rueben) Abrahamson of rural Axtell, Maxine Stadler, Jeannette and Burdette (Wanda) Anderson; niece, Jackie Craig and son Greg all of Minden.
Pat is survived by her children, Debra (David Bonneau) of Kansas City, MO and their daughters, Danielle and Alyssa; Becky (Conrad Conoley) of Overland Park, KS and their children Jessica and Jeremy (Holly) and their daughters Katlin and Mackenzie; nephew, Clark (LaVon) Abrahamson and family; and niece, Cheryl (Abrahamson) Coyle and family.
