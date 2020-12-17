Patricia Ruth Linder, age 87, passed away on December 11, 2020. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for over 50 years. She retired in 1989 as a supervisory inventory management specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, where she worked Civil Service for 33 years.
Patricia was born on May 23, 1933 to Jacob Goedert and Annabelle (Mousel) Goedert in Roseland, Nebraska. On December 28, 1957, she married Richard B. Linder in Colorado Springs, CO.
When she wasn’t busy in the kitchen or her gardens, Patricia’s favorite pastime was playing cards. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the years. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Fountain, Colorado.
She is survived by her children: Martha (Linder) Melton, Janet (Linder) Nitchie, Jeanie (Linder) Bradley, and Karen (Linder) Seidel; two sisters: Elizabeth Kort and Bonita Peterson; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, her brother Bill, son David and grandson Alan.
Services are pending.
Online condolences can be left at ShrineOfRemembrance.com.
