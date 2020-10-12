Hastings, Nebraska resident, Patricia W. "Pat" Weseman, 91, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull, Nebraska with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Casual attire is suggested. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pat was born July 13, 1929, in Hastings to DeWayne P. and Alice Mae (Adcock) Munroe. She graduated from Trumbull High School in 1946. Pat worked in the Occupational Therapy Department at Hastings Regional Center for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons who she adored. Pat enjoyed sitting on her deck, the holidays, watching college football particularly the Huskers, and Friday night pizza.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald D. Munroe; son-in-law, Bill Cantrell; and brother-in-law, Gene Persinger.
Survivors include son, Michael G. Weseman of Ayr; daughters, Peggy J. Weseman of Hastings, Shelly L. Cantrell of Juniata; grandsons, Jeffery L. Pettit of Hebron, Christopher R. Crosier of Hastings; sister, Jean Persinger of Hastings; two nieces; and two nephews.
