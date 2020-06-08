Patricia Wilkinson, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, gained her wings to heaven after a battle with Covid-19, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, which will then be given to the Bryan LGH East Covid-19 unit for their exceptional work and care of Pat, or Cause for Paws of Lincoln. Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is handling arrangements.
Pat was born on March 17, 1939, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Samuel and Elsie (Peters) Graber. The family then relocated to Hastings, Nebraska. She married Lyman Wilkinson on June 2, 1957, and they had three children.
Pat is survived by her husband, Lyman of Columbus; son, Bruce of Omaha; daughter, Sallie of Fremont; son, Todd and Gail (Brecka) of Lincoln; grand-daughters Kellorae and John Boyer of Columbus, Desirae and Jesse Wenzl of Lincoln, and Jazzarae and Noah Schacher of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Kole, Torrin, and Rallie of Columbus, Layla and Jett of Lincoln; and sister-in-law Georgia Bishel of Hastings.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Vernon and Marlin.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
