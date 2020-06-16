Patrick Leo (Henry) Haws, 82, of Gretna, Nebraska, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Omaha.
He was born in Minden, Nebraska, to Irving Francis and Mary Marguerite (Boland) Haws on June 22, 1937. He was an Army veteran. After his military service, he married while residing in the Hastings, Nebraska, area. The family later relocated to Curtis, Nebraska, and he was employed as an owner-operator truck driver for many years. The family moved to the rural Papillion area. He lived several years overseas with his wife on American Samoa and the island of Saipan of the Marianas Islands Trust Territories. Returning to live full time back in Nebraska he became the owner/manager of some real estate properties until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Donald Joseph, Elizabeth Mary (Betty Lee), William (Bill) Irving, and Edward (Eddy) Francis.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; children, Linda Haws, Diane Poppert (Kyle) and Paul Haws; grandchildren, Elizabeth Poppert, Patrick David Haws Larsen, Devon Austin Niebur-Haws, Andrew Niebur and Aleczandria Alvarado; great-grandchildren, Slater, Anastasia and Avianna; honorary granddaughter and special friend, Eun Young Cho and husband Syengpyo (Sean) Lee; host of family and friends.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 22 at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, Nebraska with Service at 11 a.m. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery.
