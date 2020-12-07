Hastings, Nebraska, resident Patsy R. “Gummy” Davis, 86, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview
Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 12 - 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gummy was born October 31, 1934, in Pauline, NE to William & Ruby (McIntire) Moore. She graduated from Blue Hill High School. Gummy married Marvin Davis on June 22, 1952, in Pauline; he preceded her in death on February 2, 1997.
Gummy lived in Germany and toured Europe with Marvin while he was stationed there with the U.S. Army. She was a homemaker and a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Gummy was a very caring person and loved her children very much. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Gummy enjoyed spending time playing bingo, loved watching Husker football, and spending time with her family.
Gummy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Davis; sister, Betty Miller; brother, Neil “Bud” Moore; niece, Judy Moore; nephew, Ken Moore; daughter-in-law, Jane Davis; and son-in-law, Norm Giesler.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Deb Cuff) Davis of Hastings, and Jerry (Chris) Davis of Roseland; daughters, Mary Giesler of Hastings, and Connie Adams of Red Cloud; grandchildren, Melissa Davis, Wade Giesler, Julie Davis-Gravitt, Adam Davis, Jeri Campbell, Jeff Davis, Bryce Adams, Sarah Adams, Hannah Vance, and Wesley Vance; great-grandchildren, Avrie Davis, Breianna Campbell, Ceyton Campbell, Aniah Davis, and Sawyer Vance; sister-in-law, Kay Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
