Paul Allen, 62, of Lebanon, Kansas, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center, Kansas.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Price Cemetery in Lebanon, Kansas, with the Rev. Laura Fricker officiating with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Lebanon First Responders. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
