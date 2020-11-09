Former Holstein, Nebraska, resident Paul M. Schneider, 92, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Burial with military rites by Juniata American Legion will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Paul was born June 26, 1928, in rural Adams County, Nebraska, to Theodore and Anna (Hupf) Schneider. He graduated from Roseland High School. Paul served in the U.S. Army in 1951. He was a farmer in the area and worked construction for many years. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marie Alexander, Dorothy Burdette, Agnes Svoboda, and James Schneider.
Survivors include a brother, George (Jovita) Schneider of Quincy, Illinois, and many nieces, nephews and their families.
