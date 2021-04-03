Paul Raymond Dinkler, 69, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away April 1, 2021.
Paul was born April 23, 1951 to Raymond and Geraldine (Hunter) Dinkler in Santa Ana, CA. Paul grew up in Anaheim, CA, and graduated from Valentcia High School. While in High School he was a member of FFA and showed the Grand Champion Hereford of Orange County. Paul enlisted in the service in 1970 and served until 1973 and was stationed in Alaska, then later in Mississippi. He married Marilyn Jurgena on December 29, 1972. They later divorced. They then moved to the family farm near Ayr, NE.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He had several Master Angler awards. Paul could make all who were around him laugh.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Jen Dinkler of Beatrice and Jessica (Doug) Dierfeldt of Kearney; 7 grandchildren; 8 1/2 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Rae (Bob) Augustin of Hastings; brother, Mark (Barb) Dinkler of Roseland; 1 niece and 3 nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at trumpmemorials@windstream.net.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.