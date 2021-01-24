Peggy A. Zeadow, 71, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Azria Health in Blue Hill. Services are pending. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
