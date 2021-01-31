Peggy Ann (Mittleider) Zeadow, age 71, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, formerly of Bladen, passed away January 24, 2021.
Funeral will be at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill at 2 p.m. February 6, with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen, with a celebration of life gathering at the Bladen Fairgrounds following. Memorials may be given to the family to be established at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Ann Mittleider was born in Eureka, S.D., and grew up in Mobridge, S.D. She graduated from high school in Mobridge and then at the age of 17 attended a Catholic nursing school in Pierre, S.D., ran by nuns to obtain her License of Practical Nursing (LPN). She then went on to pursue her career as an LPN in Aberdeen, S.D., and eventually moved to Hastings where she met and married Mark Zeadow on Nov. 11, 1978.
The couple eventually moved to Bladen. Peggy worked in many areas of healthcare but especially enjoyed working in nursing homes with the elderly. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, and helping to raise her grandchildren.
In 2017, Peggy moved to Blue Hill to be closer to family as she battled laryngeal cancer and overcame it, but then developed Melanoma in 2020. Melanoma was the cause of her death but she fought the cancer as hard as she could until the end so that she would have more time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Marisa (Jason) L’Heureux of Blue Hill; son, Matthew Zeadow of Golden Valley, N.D.; 2 stepchildren, Mike Zeadow and Misty Harman Sadd; 3 grandchildren, Mya L’Heureux, Kaden L’Heureux, and Drake L’Heureux; 2 sisters, Susan Krell and Bonnie (Terry) Lundberg; and 2 bothers, Clyde (Cindy) Mittleider and Jim (Monica) Mittleider; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Zeadow; stepdaughter, Michelle Zeadow; sister, Marilyn Huber and her parents, Fred and Viola Mittleider.
Peggy will be buried alongside her husband, Mark Zeadow, and will be greatly missed and not forgotten.
