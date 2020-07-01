Hastings, Nebraska resident, Peggy J. Marsh, 72, passed away at her home.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at 3:15 p.m. July 3, at Exeter Cemetery in Exeter, Nebraska. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover in Hastings. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Peggy was born on January 22, 1948, in Sargent, Nebraska to Bob and Nona (Bulin) Marsh. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1966. Peggy worked at various nursing homes, Bob’s Liquor Store and Wal-Mart for 13 years before she retired. She enjoyed keeping her house clean and doing yard work. Peggy was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Nona Marsh.
Survivors include siblings and spouses, Joan and Ron Ruhl of Exeter, Robert and Janelle Marsh of Malcolm; nieces and nephews, Randy Ruhl, Ricky Ruhl, Ranell Odvody, Ronald “RJ” Ruhl Jr.; great-nieces, great-nephews, and beloved dog, Sadie.
