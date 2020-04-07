Superior, Nebraska resident, Peggy J. Sloane, 63, passed away April 5, 2020 in Superior.
Memorial services are pending at this time. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy was born November 7, 1956 in Superior to William Gray and Marie (Disney) Gray. She attended school in Superior and was a Superior High School graduate. She married Donald Sloane on August 16, 1980 in Superior. Peggy was a MNIS instructor for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Marie Gray; her brother, Robert Gray; and her sister, Mona Gaylene (Gray) Bridwell.
Survivors include her husband, Don; sisters, Karon (Dennis) Copas of Spearfish, South Dakota, Mitzie Thorpe of National City, California, and Marcia Gray of Superior; her brother, Dale (Teresa) Gray of Superior; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
