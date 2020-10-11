A Celebration of Life for Hastings, Nebraska, resident Per Lysthauge, 90, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating.
In honoring his wish to be cremated, there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.