Per Lysthauge Oct 7, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Per Lysthauge, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Per Lysthauge Hastings Nebraska Pass Away Cremation Services Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSouth Heartland breaks daily record for new COVID-19 casesHer Biden lawn signs were stolen, so rural Pa. supporter turned her home into a campaign billboardDriver in Heartwell Park fatality crash chargedAndy Raun: Allen's a special placeDoctors urge COVID-19 precautions, warn of strained hospital capacity in NebraskaMayor announces he had COVID-19, no longer contagiousSouth Heartland sees 38 new COVID-19 cases in three daysLancaster County reports 84 new coronavirus casesBallots valid despite 'ticket' labeling error Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 8 Toddler Time Thu, Oct 8, 2020 Oct 12 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Oct 12, 2020 Oct 14 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 All ages story time Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.